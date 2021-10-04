Employment opportunities

We are looking for a Project Administrator to join a busy and small team in providing support across a wide range of AITSL projects.
Working with the Project Management Office and a variety of stakeholders across the organisation, the Project Administrator will provide administrative support to help ensure the success of various AITSL projects.
Working within AITSL’s established project management framework and as a key member of a small team, you will develop strong relationships using your administrative and coordinating skills to provide outstanding service across the organisation.
Typical tasks and responsibilities include:
• Provide administrative and coordination support to smaller internal operational projects such as our Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and Information Management implementation.
• Provide administrative and coordination support for initiatives such as staff days and to groups such as the Culture and Engagement working group
• Provide a high level of support to our project management platform, Project in a Box (PiaB).
• Support, monitor and assist project teams to provide monthly updates through PiaB.
• Organise and manage project and governance meetings as applicable
• Other duties as directed by the manager, consistent with the employee’s skills and competencies.
This position is being offered as a full-time maximum term contract until 30 June 2022, with a strong possibility of extension subject to future funding.
AITSL offices are physically located in Melbourne, but we operate in a blended working environment with work completed both in the office and from home. What we’re looking for
We are looking for someone who demonstrates outstanding service delivery coupled with a natural collaborative style. You enjoy working in a dynamic environment and building relationships across the entire organisation.
You will be a naturally organised and efficient individual who enjoys juggling multiple tasks and ticking things off your to do list to ensure successful project completion. You have solid attention to detail and communication skills and love contributing to various different pieces of work.
On top of that - you’re a true team player! Someone who thrives in being part of a small, fast paced team.
For more information view the full Position Description How to apply
Applications must be submitted via seek
and include a resume and cover letter.Applications close 9am Monday 1 November
Please direct any queries to [email protected]AITSL is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to building a culturally diverse organisation. We strongly welcome and encourage interest from Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. We also strongly welcome and encourage people with disabilities to apply for roles with AITSL.