Employment opportunities

The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and section 27 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). This vacancy is therefore only available to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.

The Policy and Project Officer, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander is a key position that supports teaching and school leadership so that all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students can achieve their full learning potential and are encouraged to embrace their culture and identity.

Working closely with the Senior Advisor, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, they will help bring the voice of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities into the planning, design, delivery and evaluation of the programs and initiatives that AITSL delivers to teachers and school leaders across Australia.

Working in a highly responsive environment across various project initiatives in the Teaching and School Leadership team. Responsibilities will include:

manage relationships and liaise with key stakeholders, demonstrating a sound understanding of the collaborative and responsive environment in which AITSL operates

support project delivery, including procurement, budget and contract management practices, ongoing project monitoring, reporting and review, and maintenance of project documentation

representing AITSL at a range of events to promote its objectives in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education and work maintain an up-to-date awareness and understanding of the authorising environment, as well as current educational research and innovation

develop written reports, presentations, resources, online content and messages for a variety of audiences, including teachers and school leaders

This position is being offered as a full-time maximum term contract until 30 June 2022, with a strong possibility of extension subject to future funding.

AITSL operates in a blended working environment with work completed both in the office and from home. Our offices are physically located in Melbourne, but this position can be completed remotely – so applications outside of Victoria are welcome.

What we’re looking for

The successful candidate will be up to date on best practice in improving educational outcomes. They will support AITSL on the development of culturally appropriate materials for teachers and school leaders that will help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people to achieve their full learning potential.

The candidate will build and maintain good working relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders, teaching professionals and school leaders. They will also collaborate with the wider education sector to identify opportunities for AITSL to develop and implement programs and services.

For more information view the full Position Description.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted via Seek and include a resume and cover letter.

Applications close 9am Monday 25 October

Please direct any queries to [email protected]